Asda lines up Asda Express convenience stores

Asda has announced plans to open more than 30 standalone convenience stores, with the first two sites set to open before Christmas.

The first Asda Express stores will open at Sutton Coldfield on November 8, and Tottenham Hale, London, on December 6.

The supermarket giant plans to launch a further 30 sites, creating about 500 new roles, next year. The roll out is part of a ‘test & learn’ approach to developing its convenience model – “a key element of Asda’s strategic vision to become the UK’s second largest supermarket”, the company said.

Citing IGD data, Asda said sales in convenience stores are forecast to grow by 13% to over £50bn by 2027.

The first two Asda Express stores are purpose built and situated in residential areas. Each store will stock around 3,000 products, including a range of fresh, ambient and chilled groceries, as well as products from Asda’s premium Extra Special range and a "broad selection" of beers, wines and spirits.

Customers will also find a range of hot and cold ‘food for now’ options from Asda and partner brands including Leon, plus ‘food for later’ choices such as ready meals and a selection of £10 meal deals for two people. Both stores will offer rapid delivery through Uber Eats.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “The stores have been designed to cater for a broad range of customer needs – whether that’s popping in for a pint of milk, grabbing a spot of lunch on the go, or buying the fresh ingredients to cook dinner from scratch. We’re confident customers will find everything they need in these stores and enjoy the convenience of having a new type of Asda store on their doorstep.”

The new Asda Express stores are wholly owned and operated by Asda. They are separate from the Asda On the Move convenience sites, which are located on garage forecourts owned and operated by EG Group.

They are also separate from the 132 convenience stores that Asda is acquiring from the Co-op Group. This transaction is expected to complete at the end of this month and will then go through the CMA’s competition review process, the supermarket said.

