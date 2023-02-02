SITT Spring registration now open

With just one month to go, online registration for SITT Spring is open. The event, in association with Drinks Retailing and Harpers Wine & Spirit, is focused on the independent sector. SITT brings together the UK’s "best specialist wine importers" who are dedicated to supplying the independent on and off trades, organisers said.

This year’s SITT Spring will feature 50 exhibitors with specialisms spanning across the wine world.

“We cannot wait for SITT Spring as we have such an amazing line up of importers on board,” said event director Lee Sharkey, adding that the exhibitors offer a “true understanding of how their offering and service can best match the needs of independent merchants and restaurateurs”.

“Getting all these incredible specialist importers under one roof makes SITT an unmissable day of tasting,” she added.

SITT favourites such as Seckford Agencies, Malux Hungarian Wine & Spirits, Top Selection, Museum Wines and Alpine Wines will be joined by new exhibitors Substrata Wines, Sipsense, Racq, Thorne Wines, Key Wine Company and González Byass, among others.

For a full list of exhibitors and to register, visit sittastings.com.

SITT will take place in London at St Mary’s Church, Marylebone, on February 27, and at Manchester’s etc.venues on March 1.

