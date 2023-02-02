Stella Artois announces gaming ad campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 02 February, 2023

Stella Artois beer is entering the gaming world in an advertising campaign that will see downloadable branded items for players of The Sims.

Inspired by the AB InBev brand’s ‘Beer, au Naturel’ TV advert from 2022, the Stella Artois Unfiltered game modification (mod) packs will be available to download and use in The Sims. Downloadable items include a Stella Artois Unfiltered chalice, a Stella Artois Unfiltered bottle and branded beer tap. 

The mod pack will also feature a selection of ‘au Naturel’ naked characters based on those who appeared in the original TV advert as Stella encourages consumers to enjoy its “naturally unfiltered” beer. 

Meg Chadwick, Stella senior brand manager, said: “Having brought the ‘Beer, au Naturel’ message to life in our ATL campaigns, we’re so excited to be able to give gamers the opportunity to experience our naturally unfiltered beer in a virtual world.”

The Stella Unfiltered mod packs have been created by gaming enthusiasts and content creators Devon Bumpkin and Hey Harrie, who will upload the mods and scenes to Curseforge. Players can find them by searching #PlayAuNaturel from February 8.

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Online wine sales suffer but physical stores…
  2. The key trends in low and no
  3. Martini launches AI campaign with flavour…
  4. Australia shows a lighter side – Wine Australia…
  5. What will 2023 hold for the drinks industry?…
  6. Nyetimber CEO steps down
  7. The evolution of canned wine – opinion
  8. More breweries close amid continuing pressures…
  9. What are the key drinks trends for this year?…
  10. Has mindful drinking gone mainstream? - YesMore…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95