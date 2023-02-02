Stella Artois announces gaming ad campaign

Stella Artois beer is entering the gaming world in an advertising campaign that will see downloadable branded items for players of The Sims.

Inspired by the AB InBev brand’s ‘Beer, au Naturel’ TV advert from 2022, the Stella Artois Unfiltered game modification (mod) packs will be available to download and use in The Sims. Downloadable items include a Stella Artois Unfiltered chalice, a Stella Artois Unfiltered bottle and branded beer tap.

The mod pack will also feature a selection of ‘au Naturel’ naked characters based on those who appeared in the original TV advert as Stella encourages consumers to enjoy its “naturally unfiltered” beer.

Meg Chadwick, Stella senior brand manager, said: “Having brought the ‘Beer, au Naturel’ message to life in our ATL campaigns, we’re so excited to be able to give gamers the opportunity to experience our naturally unfiltered beer in a virtual world.”

The Stella Unfiltered mod packs have been created by gaming enthusiasts and content creators Devon Bumpkin and Hey Harrie, who will upload the mods and scenes to Curseforge. Players can find them by searching #PlayAuNaturel from February 8.

