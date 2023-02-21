Herradura Tequila celebrates Margarita Day with first ad campaign

Tequila Herradura launched its first ever advertising campaign last week to coincide with International Margarita Day on February 22.

The activation, entitled Tequila Herradura - Extraordinary Awaits this Margarita Month, saw a series of guerrilla projections across central London. The projections featured imagery of the tequila and its ingredients to drive brand awareness, particularly among the rising number of tequila drinkers in the UK.

Tequila Herradura, which is part of Brown-Forman’s emerging brands portfolio, was also featured on cocktail menus in selected Soho and Covent Garden restaurants to support the campaign.

Chao Roberts, Brown-Forman UK’s tequila portfolio brand manager, said: “Margarita Month is the perfect time to launch Herradura’s Extraordinary campaign. With tequila demand growing in the double-digits, it is the fastest growing spirits category in the UK.

“As our first ever OOH activation in London, we’re hoping this will catch the eye of London tequila lovers.”

