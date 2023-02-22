Amathus opens ninth store

Amathus has lined up a new shop, set to open on March 9, on Hampstead High Street.

The launch will take the number of shops in the capital to seven, along with two regional stores in Bath and Brighton.

The store will feature around 2,500 products across spirits, wine, Champagne and cigars. The shop will also offer customers local delivery and click and collect.

“The most exciting part of our (drinks to the world) mission is the privilege we have to share the wonderful stories behind each of the amazing producers we import from all over the world directly with like-minded, adventurous and the most discerning consumers,” said Harry Georgiou, MD at Amathus Drinks. “The Hampstead area is the perfect fit for our ninth store, we believe the clientele will consist of a very cosmopolitan and quality-aware demographic that will welcome our products and services with the same enthusiasm as our other stores such as South Kensington and Soho. We carefully pick the areas in which we want to build our stores, which is why it's been about a year since we opened our last store in Notting Hill, so when the Hampstead opportunity presented itself, we knew it was right."

