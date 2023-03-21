Maison Mirabeau reveals bottle refresh

Maison Mirabeau has redesigned the bottle for its flagship Mirabeau Pure rosé with the aim of encouraging consumers to reuse the bottles.

The new bottle design was inspired by the beaches of the Côte d’Azur, with brand owners hoping to “transport customers” to the Mediterranean. The design was created by Mirabeau co-founder Jeany Cronk in collaboration with James Gulliford of Launch Design and Mirabeau’s main glass partner Saver.

Cronk said the bottle was purposefully designed to be reused as the brand looks to develop its sustainability practices: “We are delighted with the new Mirabeau Pure design and my hope is that people will upcycle their bottles once the wine has been enjoyed. That would be the ultimate seal of approval.”

The bottles will be officially launched online on April 13, before being launched in Waitrose stores on May 10.

