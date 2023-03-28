Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes to retire

Diageo has announced the retirement of CEO Ivan Menezes, after ten years at the helm.

Menezes (pictured above), who joined Diageo through the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan in 1997, will leave the board on June 30. He will be replaced in the chief executive role by Debra Crew, who is currently chief operating officer.

Menezes took the top job in July 2013 and as part of his departure announcement, Diageo outlined several achievements during his tenure, including “becoming one of the top 1% of companies globally to achieve a ‘Double A’ rating for water security and climate change” from CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), as well as a “strong stance on inclusion and diversity, with the company ranked number one in the UK, and number two globally, in Equileap’s 2023 Gender Equality Report”.

With Crew’s appointment, women will make up more than 50% of Diageo’s executive committee from July 1.

Prior to being appointed COO in October 2022, Crew (pictured below) was president, Diageo North America and Global Supply.

“I am delighted to be appointed chief executive officer of Diageo,” Crew said. “Ivan leaves Diageo in a very strong position for future growth and I look forward to working with our teams around the world to capture the opportunities ahead.

“I am focused on continuing Diageo’s extraordinary track record of building world-leading brands and enhancing our reputation as one of the most responsible businesses in what I believe to be the most exciting consumer products category. It is an incredible privilege to be leading Diageo through the next phase of its development.”

