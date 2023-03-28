Carling to sponsor Wales national football team

By Rachel Badham
 | 28 March, 2023

Carling has become the official lager of the Wales national football team as part of a new sponsorship deal with the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

The three-year deal will give Carling pitch-side advertising at Cardiff City Stadium, while brand owners work with venues across Wales to “maximise awareness” of the partnership. 

Carling will also have permission to feature FAW imagery on its packaging and other marketing materials. 

Lee Willett, Carling brand director at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said: “Carling’s identity is built on its commitment to its heartlands and this partnership with the national football team is a perfect match.

“Our brand has its roots in football and working with the FAW is an exciting opportunity to promote the beautiful game in Wales.”

 

