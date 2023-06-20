Squealing Pig wine launches first OOH campaign

Treasury Wine Estates’ Squealing Pig brand has announced its first OOH advertising campaign ahead of summer sponsorship deals with both Manchester and Brighton & Hove Pride.

The ‘Summer of Love’ campaign, which will run until August 28, will see OOH advertising across London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Brighton, and Leeds, promoting Squealing Pig’s Pinot Grigio Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc and Malbec.

The advertising activity will focus on recruiting new consumers into the wine category.

Elsewhere, Squealing Pig is set to be the sole wine sponsor of Manchester and Brighton & Hove Pride in August. As part of the sponsorship, team members from Treasury Wine Estates will walk in the parades at both events. Sample-sized wines will also be offered to festival attendees.

Ben Blake, head of marketing EMEA at Treasury Wine Estates said the campaign is part of the brand’s “wider growth strategy”, adding: “This is a major stepping stone for us and we want to watch the pig fly as we continue to champion this brand and significantly raise awareness of Squealing Pig among UK consumers.”

