Aldi to host first vineyard tour

By Rachel Badham
 | 21 June, 2023

In celebration of English wine week (June 17 - 25), Aldi has announced two upcoming vineyard tours and tasting experiences in partnership with Lyme Bay Winery - the producer of Aldi’s Bowler & Brolly English sparkling wine.

Taking place on September 9 & 10 in Chelmsford, Essex, the tour will include an Aldi English wine tasting led by Sam Caporn MW. Attendees will also receive a goody bag with a full-sized bottle of English sparkling wine from Aldi.

Tickets are available until the end of English wine week and cost £2.67 – the price of a glass of Aldi’s English sparkling.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said the supermarket is looking to make the English wine category more accessible for consumers, particularly those on a budget.

“There’s no better time than English Wine Week to launch this fantastic opportunity - celebrating an industry that is seeing rapid growth year after year thanks to suppliers such as Lyme Bay Winery which is putting English wine on the map.”  

Sam Caporn MW added: “English wine is an exciting and up-and-coming category. It’s increasingly being awarded the recognition it deserves, both for sparkling and still wines, and I love championing our home-grown talent.”

 

