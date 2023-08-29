Cherubino Wines buys Margaret River Winemakers

Western Australia’s Cherubino Wines has acquired wine and spirits company Margaret River Winemakers.

The purchase includes a 2,000-tonne facility with warehousing, distillation capacity, and cellar door. As part of the acquisition, the spirits brand will be rebranded “with a focus on utilising Cherubino’s vineyards and fruit resources to create regional and beginning-to-end estate spirits and a produce farm shop”. The initiative will complement the existing Cherubino cellar door and Frui Momento restaurant and Enoteca located in Wilyabrup.

Cherubino's current wine facility and equipment will be moved to the newly-acquired facility over the next 12 months, UK distributor Hatch Mansfield understands.

“We are committed to a long-term approach to winemaking, and this acquisition represents an incredible opportunity for us to establish the brand not only in terms of supply but will greatly support our production and marketing capabilities,” Larry Cherubino (pictured) said.

“Cherubino’s newly appointed distribution partner in the UK, Hatch Mansfield, Oatley Fine Wine Merchants in Australia, and our many partners and customers around the world have allowed us to make this important step with confidence, and we look forward to sharing more details of the project soon.”

Financial details were not disclosed.

